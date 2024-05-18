Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 828 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.