Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 828 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

