Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $73.17 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.