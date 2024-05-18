Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $154.47.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

