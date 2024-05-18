Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

