Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,441,000 after buying an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

