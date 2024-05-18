Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.