Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 587,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.