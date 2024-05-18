Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $141.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

