Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.