Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Five Below by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $137.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

