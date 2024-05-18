Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

