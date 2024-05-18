Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,011.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

