Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 368.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.06 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

