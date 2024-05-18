Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $76.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

