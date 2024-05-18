Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,544,000 after acquiring an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 405,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $74.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.