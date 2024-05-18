Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $119.07 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

