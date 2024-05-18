Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

WMS opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $184.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.