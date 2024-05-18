Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.16 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

