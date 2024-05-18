Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 75,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 195,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 354,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,321,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.