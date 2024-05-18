Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.