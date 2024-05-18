Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $44.07 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.