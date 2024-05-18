Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWV opened at $302.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

