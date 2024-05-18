Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

