Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.