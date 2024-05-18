Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,499 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 148,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

