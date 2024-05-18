Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,944 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4,975.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $19,864,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $16,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Report on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.