Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 90,714 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

