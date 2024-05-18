Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13), reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCH opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Envoy Medical from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.10% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

