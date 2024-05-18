Eos Energy Enterprises’ (EOSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 776,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 597,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 580,022 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.