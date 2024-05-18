Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of EOSE opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 776,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 597,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 580,022 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

