Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eyenovia, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Eyenovia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Thursday.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Stories

