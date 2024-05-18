Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) to Issue Dividend of $1.42 on June 10th

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.416 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.