Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,568,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.