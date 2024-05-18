European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

European Wax Center Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

