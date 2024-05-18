European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
European Wax Center Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
