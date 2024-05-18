European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

European Wax Center Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 642,726 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in European Wax Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,279,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in European Wax Center by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

