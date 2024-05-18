European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.01. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. European Wax Center shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 120,962 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial cut their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
