Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $136,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

