Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $233,424.51 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Exelixis Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.