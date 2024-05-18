Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $233,424.51 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 308,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 123,706 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

