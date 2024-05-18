Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,148 shares of company stock worth $1,703,116 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

