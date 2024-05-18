Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $125.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

