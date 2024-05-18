Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

