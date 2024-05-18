Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,796 ($47.68) and last traded at GBX 3,752 ($47.12), with a volume of 1976269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,470 ($43.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,373.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,147.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

