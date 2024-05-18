Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,896 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.51% of Expro Group worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,034,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after buying an additional 351,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,861,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 396,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Expro Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 258,172 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

