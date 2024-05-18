Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 763,493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EXR opened at $151.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

