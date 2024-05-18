Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Eyenovia Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of EYEN stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eyenovia
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.