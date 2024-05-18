Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Eyenovia has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

