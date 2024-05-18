Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBYD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.