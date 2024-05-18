Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

