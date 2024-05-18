Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

