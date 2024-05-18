Fiona Trafford-Walker Sells 32,128 Shares of Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Stock

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Trafford-Walker sold 32,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.39), for a total transaction of A$67,468.80 ($44,681.32).

Link Administration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Link Administration alerts:

Link Administration Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Link Administration’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 5th. Link Administration’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Link Administration Company Profile

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.