First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 65,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 100,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

